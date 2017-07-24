VOLUNTEERS at a charity shop in Headington held a summer party in honour of their longest-serving colleague.

Jean Llewellyn, 92, had generously donated her time to the Oxfam shop in London Road for a total of 36 years.

As she prepared to step down due to ill health colleagues threw her a party on Sunday, July 16 including a presentation from Oxfam's head office in Cowley.

Colleague Kathy Turner said: "She has made an outstanding commitment to fundraising for the work of Oxfam.

"She has been a friendly , welcoming face in the shop. James Evans, the deputy shop manager, mentioned Jean’s impeccable dress sense and high sartorial standards. She is greatly missed by everyone."