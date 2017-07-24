A MAN was arrested after chaining himself to the offices of Cherwell District Council in a dramatic demonstration this morning.

Police and crews from Oxfordshire Fire and Rescue were called to the scene at Bodicote House, just south of Banbury.

The man, a Banbury resident, had reportedly chained himself to a security gate and was blaring a loud alarm from a sound system.

Shortly after the man’s arrival, passer-by Wayne Steel said: “They’ve shut the building down. Everyone is just trying to stay away.

“Apparently he’s opposing some planning decision; he’s got really thick chain and has chained himself around the bars.

“The PA system is really loud, like an air raid [siren].”

Unconfirmed reports also stated the ‘aggressive’ man had brought a quantity of petrol, lighter fluid and gas cannisters with him.

At about midday officers wearing boiler suits, helmets and ear defenders were spotted on the scene, equipped with an angle grinder.

The man was escorted from the building shortly afterwards.

Thames Valley Police spokeswoman Jessica Rodgerson said: “Police officers were called to a fear for welfare incident involving a man in the Cherwell District Council Building, White Post Road, Bodicote at around 9.39am.

“Fire and ambulance services were also in attendance.

“Subsequently a man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of aggravated trespass and he is currently in custody.”

Oxfordshire Fire and Rescue spokesman Martin Crabtree added that the fire service had received a call at 9.58am and the incident was ‘being led by police’.

It is not the first Oxfordshire council offices have been targeted.

In June 2015 a man was sectioned under the Mental Health Act after setting fire to a number of buildings in South Oxfordshire including the offices of South Oxfordshire District Council, destroying several departments.

Andrew Main, then 47, had pleaded guilty to four counts of arson reckless to endanger life following the series of overnight fires that January.

Gas canisters were found at all three fire sites as well as at Main’s home.

No-one at Cherwell District Council was available yesterday for comment.