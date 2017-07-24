A MAN carrying 'large quantities' of petrol and lighter fluid reportedly chained himself up in the offices of Cherwell District Council.

Police and crews from Oxfordshire Fire & Rescue were on the scene at Bodicote House, south of Banbury.

He was arrested at the scene on suspicion of aggravated trespass and escorted away by police officers.

It is understood that part of the building was evacuated after the 'aggressive' member of the public staged a demonstration outside with flammable materials and a sound system.

An ummarked police van arrived containing officers dressed in boiler suits and wearing helmets and ear defenders.

They were also equipped with what appears to be an angle grinder.

Passerby Wayne Steel said: "Someone has taken the whole of Cherwell council hostage.

"They were trying to get everyone out of the building. They've shut the building down. Everyone is just trying to stay away.

"Apparently he's opposing some planning decision; he's got really thick chain and has chained himself around the bars.

"The PA system is really loud, like an air raid [siren]. He's brought lots of petrol and lighter fluid and canisters."

Thames Valley Police spokeswoman Jessica Rodgerson said: "Police officers were called to a fear for welfare incident involving a man in the Cherwell District Council Building, White Post Road, Bodicote at around 9.39am. Fire and ambulance services are also in attendance.

"Subsequently a man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of aggravated trespass and he is currently in custody."

Oxfordshire Fire and Rescue spokesman Martin Crabtree said: "We received a call at 9.58am. There are three fire engines in attendance. This incident is being led by the police."