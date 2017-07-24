A MAN carrying 'large quantities' of petrol and lighter fluid has reportedly chained himself up in the offices of Cherwell District Council.

Police and crews from Oxfordshire Fire & Rescue are on the scene at Bodicote House, south of Banbury.

It is understood that part of the building has been evacuated after the 'aggressive' member of the public staged a demonstration outside with flammable materials and a sound system.

Passerby Wayne Steel said: "Someone has taken the whole of Cherwell hostage.

"They were trying to get everyone out of the building. They've shut the building down. Everyone is just trying to stay away.

"Apparently he's opposing some planning decision; he's got really thick chain and has chained himself around the bars.

"The PA system is really loud, like an air raid [siren]. He's brought lots of petrol and lighter fluid and canisters."

Thames Valley Police spokeswoman Jessica Rodgerson said: "Police officers are currently at the scene of a fear for welfare incident involving a man in the Cherwell District Council Building, White Post Road, Bodicote.

"We were called to the incident, which is still ongoing, at around 9.39am. Fire and ambulance services are also in attendance."

Oxfordshire Fire and Rescue spokesman Martin Crabtree said: "We received a call at 9.58am. There are three fire engines in attendance. This incident is being led by the police."