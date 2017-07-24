CAN you help us find the mystery romantic who sent a plane soaring over Oxford to request his sweetheart's hand - for the second time.

The plane, which bore a message saying 'Bahara will you marry me again <3 Ali', was seen circling the skies above Littlemore yeterday afternoon.

Headington city councillor Ruth Wilkinson spotted the romantic gesture and took to Twitter to share the news with her followers.

She joked: "Bahara, please give Ali your answer so that this plane stops circling Rose Hill estate."

The Oxford Mail is now keen to discover the story behind this loved up gesture - and to find out where Ali got his answer after all.

If you are the couple in question - or if you know them - get in touch with the Oxford Mail by calling 01865 425460 or emailing srust@nqo.com.