OXFORDSHIRE'S rugby team was on hand to kick off a new sport in the city.

Fresh from their county championship final win at Twickenham, players from Oxfordshire Rugby XV were on hand at Hinksey Heights Golf Club on Saturday to launch a RugbyGolf course.

The non-contact game starts on the tee, like golf, with a kick from the tee before players pass or dropkick the rugby ball into a circular frame with a net inside to act as a hole.

Head coach for Oxfordshire Rugby Craig Burrows said: “It was a very enjoyable way to improve kicking and passing skills, have a laugh and good time with friends, be sociable yet competitive. It was a great way to spend a Saturday.

“The score card never lies.”

Setting the first course record with a nine under par score of 63 was James Monks from Grove Rugby Club.

The 18 hole course at Hinksey Heights is 1,750 yards long with a par of 72 and is Europe’s first and only dedicated 18 hole RugbyGolf course.

But this is not the golf club’s first first, as it was the first club in Oxfordshire to create a 18 hole FootGolf course.

For more information about the new course or book a tee time contact Hinksey Heights on: 01865 327775 or visit its website: oxford-rugbygolf.co.uk