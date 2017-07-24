A WITNEY-brewed beer has raised thousands of pounds to help save the environment this summer.

Brewer and pub company Brakspear sold its Honey Bee ale through April and May to raise funds for Friends of the Earth.

This month is announced it was able to donate £2,890 to the charity.

The money raised will support Friends of the Earth's 'Bee Cause' campaign to help Britain's under-threat bees.

For every pint of Honey Bee sold, Brakspear donated 10p to Bee Cause. The firm also donated five firkins to ‘Basecamp' Friends of the Earth's annual festival in June, so that proceeds from sales could go to the charity.

Honey Bee was originally brewed by Brakspear in 2015 and brought back in response to popular demand.

This year, it was initially brewed at Brakspear's Bell Street Brewery in Henley and then at the larger Wychwood brewery in Witney, enabling more Brakspear pubs to sell it.

Brakspear chief executive Tom Davies said: "We're delighted that Honey Bee sold so well across our estate and raised such a good sum for Friends of the Earth's Bee Cause.

"This donation is more than double the amount raised two years ago so will go even further in helping protect our precious bees.

"Brewing a honey beer and supporting the Bee Cause are naturals for Brakspear. Not only do we have a bee in our logo, but many of our pubs have gardens or outdoor floral displays that only thrive thanks to bees."

Friends of the Earth chief executive Craig Bennett said: "Bees are currently facing many threats such as habitat loss, pesticide use and climate change. The Bee Cause is about encouraging the public to be part of the generation that saves these precious pollinators.

"We're extremely grateful to Brakspear, their licensees and customers, for their support. Not only have they raised a significant sum of money to help our work, they have also raised awareness of the plight of the humble bee."