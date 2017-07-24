YOUNGSTERS will have the opportunity to shake paws with two of their favourite four-legged characters at a special event by a bus company.

Chase and Marshall from PAW Patrol will take a break from protecting Adventure Bay to appear in the city centre on Tuesday, August 1, in a celebration Oxford Tube’s Kids Go Free travel ticket.

The coach company will be on Broad Street giving young fans the chance to meet and have their photograph taken with their favourite TV stars.

Martin Sutton, managing director of Stagecoach in Oxfordshire, said: “We want to be able to give children the opportunity to explore London and Oxford, and that’s why we were pleased to be able to launch our ‘Kids Go Free’ any day, any time of the week ticket earlier this year.

“To continue to celebrate the launch we wanted to give the children of Oxford something to look forward to in their summer holidays, and we felt Chase and Marshall would certainly put a smile on their faces.

“We hope the children will enjoy taking a look around one of our coaches too and experience what it feels like to be in the driving seat.”

The ‘Meet PAW Patrol with the Oxford Tube’ free-to-attend event is taking place in Broad Street next Tuesday from 11am. Chase and Marshall will be making appearances throughout the day from 11.30am until 4pm.

Oxford Tube’s ‘Kids Go Free’ any day, any time ticket enables two children (up to the age of 15) to travel to and from London for free with one fare-paying adult.

For more information about the PAW Patrol event visit Oxford Tube’s Facebook page here