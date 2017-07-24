COMMUTERS who travel by train may have to alter their journeys as Network Rail continues its upgrade work.

The work to ready tracks for Great Western Railway's Intercity Express Trains will impact those travelling between Banbury, Oxford and Didcot Parkway until Sunday, July 30.

When complete, the track work will allow easier train movements through the area, improving reliability and resilience of the infrastructure - but people travelling by train are warned of changes during the course of the work.

Travelling between North Cotswolds and London?

A peak time High Speed Train service between Hereford/Malvern/Worcester and London Paddington, via South Cotswolds

​Tickets are accepted on London Midland and Virgin Trains services to and from London Euston via Birmingham New Street

Travelling between North Cotswolds and Oxford?

Hourly standard class only train between Worcester and Oxford Buses will replace trains for Ascott-under-Wychwood, Shipton, Finstock and Combe customers

Travelling between Banbury and Oxford?

Buses will replace train (except for Saturday 29 July) between Banbury and Oxford

Travelling between Oxford and London?

Tickets, except ‘GWR only’, will be accepted on Chiltern Railways services between Oxford and London Marylebone

Travelling between Oxford, Didcot Parkway and intermediate stations towards London?

Buses will replace trains (except for Saturday 29 July) between Banbury and Didcot

GWR Operations Director Rob Mullen thanked passengers in advance for their patience during the work.

He said: “The work next week is a key part of Network Rail’s upgrade plans for the Oxford area, which with the introduction of our new fleet of Intercity Express Trains later this year will provide the greatest step-change in experience for our passengers in a generation.”

Rob Mashford, senior programme manager for Network Rail, said: “We appreciate that there is never a good time to close the railway but we have worked closely with GWR, CrossCountry and Chiltern Railways to ensure minimal impact on passengers throughout this vital work.”

Oxford station will remain open throughout. A full list of service amendments is available here