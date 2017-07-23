A record number of artists and music-lovers braved rain and deep mud to celebrate the 20th anniversary of Oxfordshire’s biggest festival of rock and new music – describing it as 'amazing fun' despite the weather.

More than 12,000 people and over 100 bands and performers descended on Hill Farm, Steventon, for the weekend’s Truck Festival, which finishes tonight. The weekend’s weather turned most of the site to mud, with thoroughfares churned into rivers of filthy water. But the challenging conditions failed to take the shine of an event which featured headline sets by The Libertines, Franz Ferdinand and The Vaccines.

Among those praising the festival – and its fun-loving campers – was the actor Idris Elba, who performed a DJ set to a packed marquee on Friday night as the rain fell. He said: “It’s wicked. It was wet and muddy but what’s a festival without mud?

“The audience were all about dancing. I like coming to the crowd and playing. It levels me out. I love what I do as an actor but when you come and DJ people just want to hear a good set. It’s real.”

Highlights included The Libertine’s main stage headline set on Saturday, which saw Pete Doherty’s band leading the crowd in sing-alongs to their biggest hits – such as You Can’t Stand Me Now and Don’t Look Back into the Sun. Drummer Gary Powell, having removed his shirt, finished the set by coming to the front of the stage and applauding the crowd for their enthusiasm.

Revellers gave the line-up a big thumbs-up, the quality bill of artists more than making up for the problems caused by muddy tracks and long-queues to get onto the site on Friday, caused by festival-goers turning up early to try and beat the forecast rain.

Millie Carter, 16, braved heavy showers on Saturday to catch some of her favourite bands. She said: “It was my first ever festival and I absolutely loved it despite the mud. The Wombats were amazing, and I even got to meet Matthew Murphy which was great.”

Also enjoying their first festival were Georgie Ringrose, 16, from central Oxford, and her friend Jess Totoni, also 16, from Summertown, Oxford. Georgie said: “It’s our first festival and we’ve had a great time – despite the rain, cold and mud, obviously. The bands have been amazing. It’s been really good.”

The most popular spot for Oxford music fan was the festival’s Veterans and Virgins stage – which brought together bands who have played previous Truck Festivals along with newcomers. It was programmed by Steventon musician Joe Bennett, who set up the festival 20 years ago alongside his brother Robin. The stage had the added advantage of being undercover, affording respite from the mud.

The brothers played the main stage yesterday afternoon with their band The Dreaming Spires. Joe admitted the prospect of playing on the big stage had been “A bit terrifying but exciting.”

Joe also performed with his band Co-Pilgrim and joined the line-up of numerous other groups as guest guitarist in a several other groups. He said: “It’s been a great weekend. Wet, muddy, but good - and people have enjoyed it.”