HUNDREDS of feet pounded the school field in Didcot as pupils raised thousands of pounds for charity.

More than 300 pupils at Northbourne Primary School, tied up their laces and ran a course to raise money for Cancer Research UK.

Their efforts so far has seen them raise a grand total of £5,000 for the charity.

Headteacher Paul Shaughnessy said he was extremely proud of his pupils taking part.

He added: "It was a real team effort and a great day for pupils and staff.

"Sadly most of us know someone who has been touched by cancer and we all have our special reasons for taking part and wanting to help more people survive."

To prepare for the event, the school council, used a resource kit created by the charity, which also included an assembly plan and top fundraising tips.

Head of events marketing at Cancer Research UK Emily Smith said: "Race for Life Schools is a fantastic way to have fun, get fit and save lives.

"Young people today are the generation who could see ground-breaking treatments for cancer in their lifetime.

"They will be the researchers and lifesavers of tomorrow.

"But first, we need them to be the fundraisers of today - and walk, jog and run to help beat cancer sooner."