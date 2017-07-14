SUPPORT is growing in a campaign to install bespoke cycling dividers across Cowley in a bid to protect cyclists and encourage more people to ditch their cars.

Oxford city councillor David Henwood wants Oxfordshire County Council to install his own specially designed safety feature - called 'armadillos' - all along the roads in his Cowley ward to protect cyclists from vehicles using the roads alongside them.

Donnington Bridge is one of the few areas in the city that uses the physical separators keeping cycle paths distinct from the main carriageway.

Mr Henwood has even devised his very own unique version - and called them 'pink bobbies'.

He said of his campaign which was launched earlier this month: "The feedback has been fantastic. Cllr Louise Upton who chairs the Cycling Forum at City council has been really supportive.

"Feedback via the Oxford Mail has been particularly helpful. I have read all of the 40 plus comments and feel concerns raised about overtaking other cyclists is an important one.

"Some commercial cyclists including Pedal & Post have also been in touch to offer feedback. Next week I will be meeting the riders of Pedal and Post along with their director Chris Benton to explore ways in which to develop the product, so faster cyclist can over take slower cyclist.

"Over the summer I will start to develop the design further and perhaps develop a small test small track so members of the public, clubs and commercial bodies can evaluate the scheme, who will hopefully suggest further modifications."

He said that he also plans to take the idea to Oxfordshire County Council and will present the project to cabinet member for the environment Yvonne Constance at a meeting on October 12.

There are also plans to take the project national if it takes off in Oxford, and Mr Henwood said he will also give a presentation to shadow secretary of state for communities and local government Andrew Gwynne MP in a bid to introduce it nationwide.

Mr Henwood said: "I hadn't anticipated such interest, so I'm eager to work with local groups to develop the product further."

He has also launched a petition calling on more support for his invention which has so far been signed 48 times.

To view the petition visit: you.38degrees.org.uk/petitions/introduce-pink-bobbies-armadilos-to-cycle-lanes-to-oxford-britian