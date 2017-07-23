WANNABE sailors were shown the ropes as part of a training day in Farmoor this weekend.

Families who fancied getting out and 'a-boat' at the start of the summer holidays were invited on the waters on Farmoor Reservoir by Oxford Sail Training Trust and the Royal Yachting Association (RYA) on Saturday.

The free Try Sailing days at the Trust's centre were open to people of all abilities, whether they had sailed the seven seas before or not.

Working with fully RYA instructors, people could get a taste for what sailing has to offer.

All needed was toughness to brave the chilly waters, a towel, shoes and clothes which could handle a soaking.

All the other equipment was be provided by the Trust.

Luckily the worst of Saturday's weather held off during the trial giving sunny conditions with a light breeze for the young sailors.

The Oxford and district school sailing association provides sailing experience and training for young people and schools in the area.

Paul Jamieson of Oxford Sail Training Trust said all participants worked with fully qualified RYA instructors at our reservoir 'in the heart of Oxfordshire'.

He added the aim was to get people 'out for a taste of what sailing has to offer in a safe and fun environment'.

There is another sailing day on August 26.

RYA regional development officer, Susie Moore, said: “Summer is a great time to feel inspired and to get out on the water. Sailing can be as physical or as relaxing as you like."

For more information, visit rya.org.uk/get-afloat/try-sailing/Pages/try-sailing-sessions, and for booking information, email paul@oxfordsailtraining.co.uk or call 01865 865551.

Alternatively you book through the website at oxfordsailtraining.org.uk/dinghy-taster-sessions.