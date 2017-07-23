THE faith and integration minister Lord Bourne paid a visit to the iconic Christ Church Cathedral as part of a country-wide tour of all 42 English cathedrals.

The government minister was at Christ Church Cathedral as part of his tour of England's Anglican cathedrals in a bid to highlight their role in the community.

His Oxford visit was the 30th stop in his country-wide pilgrimage, having visited Worcester Cathedral the previous day.

He said of his visit: “I was delighted to be able to Christ Church Cathedral, Oxford, the college chapel at Christ Church College.

"It was fantastic to hear that the cathedral has a far greater reach than just its local student body and the local Christian community. Its active role in reaching out to the wider local community and those of other faiths is particularly commendable.

“Once again, as with most of the cathedrals I have visited on my tour, I have come away certain that these cathedrals will continue to develop their roles at the heart of their respective communities long into the future."

At Christ Church Lord Bourne met the Dean, Professor Martyn Percy and the Sub Dean, Dr. Edmund Newey.

They toured the cathedral together to learn more about the cathedral’s unique dual status as a cathedral and college chapel and discuss issues surrounding the religious community.

He said: "My tour of every Anglican cathedral the country over has given me the chance to meet with leaders and people from a diverse range of backgrounds.

"I’ve discussed issues that matter greatly to these communities, including how we can all work together to provide greater opportunities for people to live together and get on in life.

“Our cathedrals and churches are crucial to the present and future of local communities.

"The Government is committed to helping them open up to further community, cultural and heritage use, and safeguard their position at the heart of our towns and cities."

In England there are about 16,000 cathedrals and churches.

The 42 Anglican cathedrals have seen an increase in worshippers of 18 per cent since 2005 according to government figures, and the number of volunteers at cathedrals also rose by 13 per cent during the same period.