OXFORD has a zero tolerance to hate crime: that is the simple message as a campaign to highlight the problem was launched.

Posters will be places across the city by Oxford City Council and Thames Valley Police in a bid to urge members of the public to report hate crime if they are a victim or witness it.

The campaign comes as calls have been made for tougher punishments after figures revealed reports of racist and homophobic incidents have increased in Oxford by more than 40 per cent in a year.

The council will formally write to the Government calling for change legislation in order to tackle the recent spike.

The posters are the result of a collaboration with Shaista Aziz, an Oxford anti-racism campaigner, to tackle racial and religious harassment.

Ms Aziz said: "It's vital that Oxford sends out the clear message that we have a zero tolerance policy towards all forms of bigotry.

"Oxford is an international city. We are a city proud of our diversity and we stand in solidarity with anyone subjected to abuse based on their identity. Hate crime will not be tolerated and these new posters are here to make that clear."

The posters read 'Don’t suffer in silence — Report it!'.

Tom Hayes, board member for Community Safety for the city council, vowed the local authority would 'challenge prejudice and intimidation', and will take incidents of hate crime 'extremely seriously'.

He added: "We want everybody who experiences or sees hate crime to report it.

"Nobody should suffer in silence. I'm pleased that this council will be building on this long-planned awareness campaign with a motion condemning hate crime and calling for national action."

Mr Hayes put forward the motion at Full Council last week calling on the council to write to the Government.

The councillor has branded the current sentences for perpetrators, which is a maximum of six months for some offences, as 'unacceptable' and not enough of a deterrent.

In the motion he said: "Regardless how anyone voted in that referendum, all acts of hatred are unacceptable. The council takes pride in Oxford's diversity and community cohesion and condemns all acts of racism, xenophobia and homophobia."

In Oxford, police received an average of 23 reports of racist or homophobic incidents each month between April 2016 and 2017, compared to 16 per month in the previous year.

It is hoped reporting hate crime will ensure the police have a clearer understanding of levels in Oxford and can make decisions to tackle it.

A crime is classified as a hate crime if it is motivated by hostility, prejudice or hatred towards someone's actual or perceived race, religion, gender, sexual orientation or disability.

Hate crimes in can be reported to the police or via Victims First on 0300 1234 148 or at victims-first.org.uk