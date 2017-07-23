THE driving force behind an historic neighbourhood plan for Headington has welcomed Oxford City Council's final blessing on the sweeping document.

At a meeting of the full council on Thursday city councillors roundly approved the Headington Neighbourhood Plan in what was the final step towards making it city policy.

The plan, which had already been given the backing of residents of the area in a May referendum, sets out how the area should develop and plan for its future.

Now it has passed its final hurdle all future planning decisions by Oxford City Council must take the local plan into account when it concerns Headington.

Chairman of the Headington Neighbourhood Forum which first developed the plan Mike Ratcliffe said: "We are delighted.

"This final stage of the process, confirmation by the full council, cements our neighbourhood plan as giving a strong local voice in the planning and other decision making processes of the local authorities.

"We have two key tasks ahead of us now. The first is engaging with the local plan process, making sure that the consultation responses fed to us during our long process are reflected in the way the city considers its plan.

"People who responded to us can see the links that join up issues, say between lack of housing, particularly for key workers, with the traffic that builds up with all its associated problems in terms of congestion and air pollution."

The plan was first touted by the neighbourhood forum in 2015 before the finalised version was put to the public in a referendum.

The referendum calling on residents to back it was held on May 4 and was passed with 3,310 votes in favour and 543 against, on a turnout of 38 per cent.

Mr Ratcliffe added that he now wants to take his vision further and has visions of launching a separate community council body for Headington.

He said: "We have been considering the need to combine the co-ordinating role for activity in Headington with the statutory consultee role that would enable a local voice to be heard at both city and county council levels.

"We will be asking the city to conduct a governance review to assess whether a community council - a civil parish council - would be an appropriate body for Headington.

"That will take a while and be subject to separate consultation but we think that should be considered.

"We were pleased that the City acknowledged our trail-blazing status in Headington - and that councillors joined with our own steering committee in thanking all those who have contributed so much to help bring this plan into force."