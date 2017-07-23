THE Oxford scientists who were tracking the killed six-year old son of Cecil the lion at a Zimbabwe park, have called for a wider ban on hunting.

Xanda was killed by a trophy hunter on July 7 outside the boundaries of Hwange National Park, the same park his father was killed in 2015 by American dentist Walter Palmer sparking an international outcry.

The lion, who was born in May 2011, was being tracked by a team of Oxford researchers using satellite technology.

Professor David MacDonald and Dr Andrew Loveridge at the university’s wildlife conservation unit is now calling on a 5km no-hunting zone around the park.