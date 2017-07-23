THOUSANDS of gin lovers descended on Oxford’s Town Hall for the first ever Gin Festival of Oxford.

The event from Friday until Sunday showcased more than 100 different varieties of gin as well as offering gin tasting sessions and a host of cocktails for revellers.

The annual festival has toured the country since 2013 but this was its first visit to Oxford.

One of the event organisers Ben Edwards, 28, hailed the first foray into the Oxford gin scene a success.

He said: “This is the first time we have come to Oxford. We are the first and the original gin festival.

“It’s gone really well, we have been sold out for every session, we had about 750 people on the first day so we will have about 3,000 people coming.

“Gin is becoming more popular. If you walk around Oxford there are a number of gin bars, the gin industry is really thriving at the moment.”

Fellow organiser Gizelle Madurai added: “We are really pleased to come to Oxford, it has been really successful. We have had a lot of positive feedback, everybody has had a really good time.