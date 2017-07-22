A PERSON had to be cut free from a car after becoming trapped following a crash.

Firefighters freed the driver after three cars and a lorry collided on the A4130 in Brightwell cum Sotwell yesterday afternoon.

Crews from Wallingford, Didcot and a heavy rescue unit from Berkshire were called to the scene at 2.23pm.

The fire service said one person was released from the car using hydraulic rescue equipment, and five people were assessed by paramedics.

Two of the five were taken to hospital by ambulance.

Watch manager Terry Coupar said: "This was as serious accident where all three emergency services work together to help the trap casualty.

"Collisions can be avoided if the safety distance is kept between vehicle and having awareness of the surrounding road infrastructure."

The road was closed while emergency services attended.