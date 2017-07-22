CAMPERS say this year's Truck Festival is an 'absolute shambles' after they woke up this morning to find their wallets, cash, phones and car keys had been stolen.

A group of festival goers woke this morning to find their tents had been burgled while they were asleep.

Now, some are considering leaving the rock event at Hill Farm, Steventon, near Didcot, saying they will 'never' go again.

Orgainsers were criticised yesterday after music lovers had to wait hours in long queues to get in.

Harriet Hammond and partner Tom Barrett, 29, from Cowley were one couple whose tent was targeted in the spate of alledged thefts.

The 27-year-old said she heard about 30 people had reported thefts to security officials.

She added: "It’s a festival, so you try and keep your valuables on us and you don’t leave them in your tent, but we came back to sleep in our tent and have woken up to find someone has opened our tent door and gone through our bags and stolen money from my purse.

"They also gone through jacket pockets. We are quite careful campers.

"They came through while we slept in the tent which is actually terrible."

Ms Hammond estimated thousands of pounds had been taken in cash from the tents targeted near her.

She said: "I have been going to Truck for the last four years. This is completely unrecognisable as Truck Festival.

"What was so appealing was it was near to Oxford you didn’t have to queue and you have a short drive home after the weekend.

“It’s such a shame. I’ve been going to festivals for 10 years. It’s changed completely, I will never come back here.

"On the website it says it’s the Godfather of the small festival scene, it’s just not true. It’s a sell-out."

Festival Organiser, Matt Harrap confirmed the alleged thefts had been reported.

He added: "We are currently working with security to investigate this further.

"We have strict security measures in place and have security personnel and police officers patrolling 24 hours a day in the car parks and campsites, however, we remind our guests to keep valuables on their person at all times."

Mr Barrett added the festival had lost its local theme and become too commercialised.

He said: "It’s no longer a local festival, it’s been sold to the highest bidder.

"It’s been run terribly. Whoever is running the security this is not qualified or large enough to do it. It’s a complete wash out. We have not been told what is going on.

“We are considering leaving. When we go to bed tonight how are we supposed to feel safe?"

Last night Franz Ferdinand kicked off this year's Truck Festival in the festival's 20th year.

Truck Festival was founded by brothers Robin and Joe Bennett, from Steventon, initially as a birthday celebration for Robin.

They built it up from a gathering of friends with a handful of local bands to a national player, staging artists of the calibre of Supergrass, Foals, Mercury Rev, The Mystery Jets, The Charlatans, The Lemonheads, Biffy Clyro and Radiohead's Philip Selway.

The brothers handed over control of the festival to Mr Harrap and the team for the 2012 event after running into financial difficulties.