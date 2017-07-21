CRIMSON coats returned to the River Thames as a royal team tallied Oxfordshire’s swan population.

The annual Swan Upping tradition saw rowing skiffs roll into the county yesterday, as the Queen’s royal swan uppers collected data.

This year marked a positive change in the recent trend, as the population along the Thames increased from 72 last year to 134.

Royal swan market David Barber, who led the team along the river, said: “The increase wasn’t expected, so it was a pleasant surprise. Hopefully it marks a change in situation.”

Their annual count cruised into Oxfordshire yesterday morning at Moulsford and ended in Abingdon at 5pm, with crowds lining the banks to catch sight of the crew.

The team had been travelling along the river all week, beginning in Sunbury Lock south of Heathrow on Monday.

Mr Barber noted how the population had been steadily declining in recent years, but he and his colleagues had been working to educate the public on the importance of the birds.

He said: “We’ve had so many school pupils along the trip and during the year we have held talks at fishing clubs and other organisations involved in the river.

“All the people who go along [to watch] enjoy it; it’s a wonderful thing to do. It’s hard work and a long journey, but we are preserving the swan population for the future, which is brilliant.”

As well as counting the number of swans, they also assessed the health of young cygnets and examined them for injuries.

Mr Barber said they found fewer cygnets with injuries this year.

The swan upping tradition is steeped in history, dating back 800 years.