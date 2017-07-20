THOUSANDS of people have run, walked, climbed and even danced to raise more than £800,000 for Oxford Children's Hospital since its 10th anniversary appeal launched six months ago.

And fundraisers have been urged to keep up the good work to reach the target of £2m - which will go towards a new Ronald McDonald House for parents to stay close to their poorly children along with vital equipment - by the end of the year.

Included in that total is the £126,00 raised through The Oxford Mail's OX5 Run in April saw more than 1,000 runners run at Blenheim Palace.

A children's hospital golf day also raised £30,000 and parents, patients, businesses and hospital staff have been doing all they can with money flooding in on a daily basis.

The hospital charity's head of fundraising, Eleanor Jones, said: "We are extremely grateful to the local community and the Oxford Mail readers for getting behind the 10th Anniversary Appeal of the Oxford Children’s Hospital.

"The support for this appeal shows just how loved the Children’s Hospital and all our children’s services across Oxfordshire and beyond.

"Every day we have been inspired by stories of fundraisers of all ages running, walking, climbing and dancing determined to raise money and make our hospital the best it can be for our young patients and their families.

"Although we have already raised £800,000 there is still more that can be done to help us reach the magical £2 million mark so if you would like get involved in events or make a donation please do get in touch."

On Wednesday top fundraisers, businesses and runners from this year’s OX5 Run were presented with trophies at Oxford Children’s Hospital.

Julia Spargo picked up the Fundraising Cup for the superb efforts co-ordinating her bees and the Community Cup went to Judith and Graham Good.

Siemens Magnet Technology won the Team Challenge Cup and the Allen Associates Corporate Cup went to the team from Nicolson’s garden design firm in Bicester.

Paul Hughes was the race winner and Hannah Hale was the first woman.

Mrs Spargo, who created enough of a buzz to convince 60 people to dress up as bees and swarm around Blenheim Palace for the OX5 Run.

Her five-year-old daughter Beth Lee was born with a cleft palate, dislocated hips and breathing problems but a successful operation has started school and even joined a ballet club.

Beth's Bees raised £7,000 for the children's hospital to say thank you.

Mrs Spargo said: "Beth started school this year and the progress she has made has been incredible.

"She has been able to join in with her peers in PE and even getting 'excellent' in her school report for physical activities.

"She still tires easily and has regular appointments at the hospital but it's just been such a successful year and we will always be grateful to the hospital."

But the fundraising doesn't stop there, as the 38-year-old - along with fellow Bicester mums Rebecca Clarke and Rachel Payne - have more adventures to come.

The trio will even take on a half marathon through a vineyard in Surrey - with wine stops every two miles - dressed as flamingos.

She said: "We want to complete 52 miles of running over the year and have now upped the target to £15,000.

"It's amazing how many people have raised so much money - it's a great local charity and even if your child breaks a bone you are likely to come into contact with the hospital.

"The fundraising creates a ripple effect with friends and family and there's still so many chances to join in before the end of the year."

She added: "We are there so often and we see first hand the difference the equipment, toys and games can make to children."

Eight-year-old Freddie Fletcher, from Steventon, spent months in intensive care last year with swelling on his brain and a collapsed lung.

But the young jockey recovered to compete in Isle of Wight Grand National, in the under-15s category - raising £2,000 in the process.

His mum Hannah said: "Freddie wanted to give something back for all the fantastic care and support the hospital and its staff have given to him.

"After he recovered he had this race coming up, the Isle of Wight Grand National, so we thought we would use it to raise money for the children's hospital.

"We got a lot of publicity and raised £2,000, which is amazing.

Mrs Fletcher said her son may still need the hospital for his lungs but was competing on the under-15s circuit horse racing circuit with several races lined up.

She praised the hundreds of fundraisers across the county and said it was nice to be part of a big group supporting the cause.

She said: "The staff just made him feel comfortable and actually gave him more confidence - every time he went back he was happy to be there.

"It's great that so many people have raised such vital funds for the hospital and it's nice to be part of that group."

There are still plenty of ways to raise money for the hospital this year, including an abseil down the side of the John Radcliffe in Hospital in September.

Go to ourchildrenshospital.co.uk for more information or to donate.