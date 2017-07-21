OXFORD MAGISTRATES

Peter Merriman, 74, of Webbs Close, Wolvercote, admitted driving a motor vehicle while above the legal alcohol limit on June 18 2017 in Webbs Close, Wolvercote, Oxford. Merriman gave a reading of 92mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath. Fined £200. Ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £30 and costs of £85. Disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 36 months.

Richard Preston, 38, of Luther Street, Oxford, admitted stealing a bottle of wine to the value of £8.50 belonging to Tesco in Oxford on July 2 2017. Discharged conditionally for 12 months. Ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £20 and costs of £85.

Robert Jason Stephens, 25, of no fixed abode, admitted stealing a steak knife belonging to Robert Stephens senior in Knights Road, Oxford on June 30 2017. Also admitted on June 30 2017, without reasonable excuse, attending Knights Road, Blackbird Leys, which he was prohibited from doing by an anti-social behaviour order made on December 15 2014 by Oxford Magistrates Court. Sentenced to a total of six weeks. Restraining order made for the defendant.

Tina Louise Harris, 43, of Medill Close, Woodcote, admitted between April 23 2017 and April 26 2017 in Oxford, sent by mean of public electronic communications network matter, namely a series of messages, that a were grossly offensive or of an indecent, obscene or menacing character. Community order made. Defendant ordered to undergo rehabilitation activity requirement for 25 days. Restraining order made for the defendant. Ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £85 and costs of £85.

Adel Fawaz, 35, of no fixed abode, admitted burgling Station Barbers, in Park End Street, Oxford, and stealing £200 on June 29 2017. Community order made. Defendant must undergo drug rehabilitation requirement for six months and rehabilitation activity requirement for 15 days. Ordered to pay compensation of £200, a victim surcharge of £85 and costs of £85.

Rajiv Kumar Lal, 42, of Cricket Road, Cowley, Oxford, admitted stealing groceries to the value of £58.50 belonging to Tesco in Cowley Road on June 16 2017. Also admitted stealing groceries to an unknown value between May 22 and June 15 from the same store. Fined £540. Ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £30 and costs of £85.

Ross Maunders, 36, of Chaunterell Way, Abingdon, was convicted of using threatening, abusive, insulting words or behaviour to cause harassment, alarm or distress to a woman in Culham, Abingdon, on June 16 2016. Restraining order made for the defendant. Fined £180. Ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £30 and costs of £400.

Jason Phillip Standen, 41, of Hill View, Kingston Lisle, Wantage, admitted using a motor vehicle on a road or other public place when there was not in force in relation to that use such a policy of insurance on February 2 2016. Fined £330. Ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £33 and costs of £85. Driving record endorsed with six points.

Sean Ian Jones, 54, of Paradise Street, Oxford, admitted resisting a constable in the execution of his duty in Paradise Street, Oxford on May 26 2017. Commission of a further offence during the operating period of a suspended sentence. Suspended sentence imposed by Oxford Magistrates Court on February 10 2017. Sentence of two weeks imprisonment suspended for 16 months. Fined £50. Ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £30 and costs of £20.

BANBURY

William Carson, 35, of Woodfield, Banbury, admitted assaulting a woman by beating her in Banbury on May 13. Handed a conditional discharge and ordered to pay a £20 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

James Carvell, 51, of Edmunds Road, Banbury, admitted failing to comply with notification requirements of the sex offenders register in Banbury on May 26. Fined £120 and ordered to pay a £30 victim surcharge.

Ashley Chandler, 36, of Gordon Way, Witney, admitted assaulting a woman by beating her in Witney on June 2. Fined £141 and ordered to pay £50 compensation, a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Jordan Bracey, 22, of Cherwell Avenue, Kidlington, admitted causing criminal damage by destroying a pane of glass in Kidlington on October 29 last year. Also admitted failing without reasonable cause to surrender to custody at Banbury Magistrates' Court on January 9. Handed a 12-month conditional discharge and ordered to pay £100 compensation, a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Fined £120.

Daniel Adderley, 33, of Waterford Road, Witney, admitted being drunk and disorderly in Corn Street and Langdale Gate, in Witney, on June 10. Fined £400 and ordered to pay a £40 victim surcharge.

Charles Coss, 56, of Valiant Court, Carterton, admitted drink-driving in Banbury Road, Chipping Norton, on June 12. Had 79mcg of alcohol in 100ml of breath. The legal limit is 35mcg. Fined £350 and ordered to pay a £35 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Handed a 19-month driving ban.

Colin Williams, 27, of Oxford Road, Kidlington, admitted possessing cannabis, a class B drug, with intent to supply in Kidlington on January 15. Fined £309 and ordered to pay a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Andre Berley, 29, of Sandy Lane, Blackbird Leys, Oxford, admitted resisting a police constable in the execution of their duty in Menmarsh Rod, Worminghall, Aylesbury, on January 28. Also admitted failing without reasonable cause to surrender to custody at Oxford Magistrates' Court on June 10. Handed a 12-month conditional discharge and ordered to pay a £30 victim surcharge. Fined £100.