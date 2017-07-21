A DATE has been set for a decision about 950 new homes in Abingdon.

Vale of White Horse District Council has rescheduled a postponed meeting about a major housing estate in the north of the town.

Its planning committee will make their decision at a 6.30pm meeting on Wednesday, at Abingdon School’s Amey Theatre.

The committee usually meets at The Beacon in Wantage but it has been relocated in anticipation of a large audience.

Developer CEG wants to build the homes near Dunmore Road, alongside a school, care home and community facilities.

The meeting was initially scheduled for June 20 but was cancelled last minute.