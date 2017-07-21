AN 80-YEAR-OLD university biology professor has put out a plea for the return of his CBE medal after burglars ransacked his home.

Prof Denis Noble and his family have been left angry and upset after burglars broke into his Headington home before making off with the medal.

The biologist was awarded the honour by Her Majesty the Queen in the 1998 Birthday Honour's List and has appealed to the burglars to anonymously return the medal and drop it back at his workplace at Balliol College.

He said: "I was lecturing in Germany at the time during the first part of the week and I came home to Headington about half past midnight and found the window in the conservatory had been broken.

"It then slowly became clear that someone had got in so went to check on things such as credit cards and then noticed the box that contained my CBE cross and ribbon had been moved.

"I know it wasn't the best thing to do but it is almost impossible not to touch and check those items which are particularly special to you."

Thames Valley Police said burglars forced their way into Professor Noble's home, some time between Tuesday and Wednesday from Old Road in Headington before fleeing with the medal.

Professor Noble, emeritus Professor of Cardiovascular Physiology, said: "I have mixed feelings about it all.

"On the one hand the medal is a bit of metal and it is not like I lose the CBE, it is not about the medal but the award from the palace.

"But it is slowly sinking in how extremely important it is to families, perhaps more to them than recipients.

"It is a treasure to hand down to them for generations to come and that is what I am beginning to reside to and my daughter is very upset about it."

The father-of-two was awarded the CBE honour 'for services to science'.

The university professor said it came after his involvement in talking to government ministers and the media about the value of science to the economy.

He still works heavily in research at the Balliol College, plus is still lecturing and writing books.

It is at his work place where he has called for burglars to return his medal anonymously.

Prof Noble said: "It’s significance is slowly hitting home to me now, it is not worth very much to whoever took it and I am sure they’re not going to make a fortune on it.

"So I would say to them forget it and leave it in a bag at Balliol College."

He added: "I am simply getting on with it as you do but you do look round the house and I know someone has been here.

"That feeling stays with you and I think it will for a while."