A BRAIN injury centre has been selected as the chosen charity at Blenheim Palace International Horse Trials.

The popular sporting event, which takes place in September, has named Headway Oxfordshire as its charity partner.

Jamie Miller, CEO of the Kennington-based charity, said: “We have supported a number of people whose brain injuries were due to riding accidents - there is an obvious synergy between horse riding and head safety.

“We are very happy to have the opportunity to work closely with the equestrian community through this partnership.”

Headway offers activities, specialist advice and rehabilitation for people with brain injuries in Oxfordshire.

Mr Miller added: “We firmly believe that life should be experienced to the full. Activities and sports involving risk are a fundamental part of what makes life exciting and worthwhile.

“We also believe that the minimising of potential risks through the use of appropriate equipment and training, is preventative and encourages greater engagement.”

Eventer Sophie McCormack, who sustained a brain injury during a fall, will speak at the event about her experience.

She said: “I know how life-changing brain injury can be, and how fine the margins are between mild and fatal injury.

“Headway Oxfordshire offers incredible services; between their work and pushing for tighter hat regulations, our sport will be a far safer one.”