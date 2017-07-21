A ROBBER stole from a 16-year-old boy after cornering him with a knife in Wheatley.

The teenage victim was chased in the middle of the night by a car driving the wrong way down the one-way High Street.

A man then jumped out, ran after him and threatened him with a two-inch knife before swiping personal items from him.

His ordeal unfolded between 3.30am and 3.50am on Thursday, July 13, ending in Bell Lane where the man stole a grey Adidas backpack, Apple iPhone headphones, a key and a debit card.

The robber was described as black, in his early 20s, slim and around 6ft 1" tall.

He had short black hair styled in an Afro, stubble under his chin and was wearing a black Adidas windbreaker jacket with dark trousers.

Another man got out of the car as the other ran after the victim.

He was described as a white eastern European in his mid-20s, of stocky build and around 6ft 1".

He had a round face with dark brown facial hair and wore a black short-sleeved Armani T-shirt with ‘EA7’ white lettering on the chest, and dark trousers.

Police said the pair were driving an old style light brown colour vehicle with grey trimming around the bottom, with a low bass exhaust.

Investigating officer, police constable Jamie Lawes, said: “We would like to speak to anyone who may have witnessed this incident.

"If anyone has any information please call Thames Valley Police on 101, quoting incident reference 43170206872 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously.”