A MAN was handed a community sentence after he committed a sex act with a pair of women’s underwear he stole.

Mark Cooke, of Gwyneth Road, Oxford, admitted committing an act outraging public decency by behaving in an indecent manner on March 3 this year in Barns Road, Cowley, Oxford.

On the same day, the 48-year-old stole underwear to the value of unknown belonging to a woman in Barns Road.

Cooke walked around streets while committing a sex act with the stolen underwear.

At Oxford Magistrates Court earlier this month, he was handed a 12-month community order for both offences.

The defendant has been placed on a electronically monitored curfew for 12 weeks and must remain at an address in Oxford between 8pm and 6am.

Cooke was also ordered to compete a rehabilitation activity requirement, as part of his sentence for 15 days.

The defendant was ordered to pay £100 in compensation and ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £85.

He also was ordered to pay £85 in costs after he appeared and pleaded guilty to both offences in front of Oxford magistrates earlier this month.