DRUG-peddling gang members behind a year-long conspiracy to flood the county with heroin and cocaine have been locked up.

Ringleader Abubakar Abasheikh and his army of drug dealers 'preyed' on vulnerable people as they expanded their illegal empire across Oxford and Abingdon.

The mob, who hid their stash near Cowley's St Gregory the Great Catholic School, travelled from London to deal two kilos of the 'high purity' class A drugs to desperate addicts.

The sentences

Sayid Mohamed, aged 27, of Elder Way, Blackbird Leys, Oxford, pleaded guilty to the charges at a pre-trial hearing in April. He was sentenced to six years and eight months' imprisonment. He played a significant role in the conspiracy co-ordinating drug deals.

Abubakar Abasheikh, aged 29, of Manford Cross, Chigwell, also pleaded guilty to charges at a pre-trial hearing in April. He was sentenced to 8 years' imprisonment. He played a significant role in the conspiracy co-ordinating drug deals.

He was also sentenced to 4 years' imprisonment for possession with intent to supply Class A drugs cocaine, when he was found in possession of 200 grammes of cocaine on 24 November 2016. This sentence will run concurrently.

Additionally he was sentenced to eight months' imprisonment for an offence of possession of a mobile phone in prison in February 2017. This will run consecutively so Abasheikh will serve a total of eight years and eight months in prison.

Mohammed Mubidi, aged 30, of Staines Road, Ilford, Redbridge pleaded guilty to the conspiracy charges at a pre-trial hearing in April. He was sentenced to three years' imprisonment.

Dahir Sharif, aged 22, of Brisbane Road, Ilford, Redbridge pleaded guilty to the conspiracy charges at a pre-trial hearing in April. He was sentenced to two years' and four months' imprisonment.

Cher Busby, aged 42, of The Glebe, Abingdon, pleaded guilty to the conspiracy charges. She was sentenced to 16 months' imprisonment suspended for two years.

Kaye Alderson, aged 34, of Henry Taut Close, Oxford, pleaded guilty to the conspiracy charges. She was sentenced to 12 months' imprisonment suspended for two years.

Azad Akrawi, aged 23, of Pulteney Road, South Woodford, Redbridge pleaded guilty at the opening of a trial at Oxford Crown, to an alternate charge of one count of being concerned in the supply of cocaine and one count of being concerned in the supply of heroin. He was sentenced to 18 months' imprisonment.

Khalid Khalid, aged 24, of Mayfield Road, Dagenham, Redbridge, pleaded guilty on the second day of a trial at Oxford Crown Court .He was sentenced to three and a half years' imprisonment.

Investigating officer, Detective Constable Edward Vince of Thames Valley Police's Serious and Organised Crime Unit, said: "The people sentenced today were part of an organised crime group known as the "J" line who saw fit to make profit from selling drugs in Oxford.



"Narcotics were regularly brought in across "county lines" to be sold in Oxford and Abingdon.



"I am glad that they are now off the streets and won't be able to sell drugs.



"In the Thames Valley we will not tolerate those who seek fit to deal drugs or who are involved in serious and organise crime. We will continue to disrupt this kind of activity in order to reduce the impact it has on our communities in the Thames Valley.



"These individuals were arrested as part of Operation Spires which saw the launch of our Stronghold campaign which is the Thames Valley Police commitment to work in partnership to tackle serious and organised crime.



"Officers and staff worked extremely hard to investigate and build a case against these men and women and obtain a successful conviction.



"The public have their part of play in stopping serious and organised crime as we need them to continue to report potential criminal activity to us.



"That way we can build strong evidential pictures of serious and organised crime and put a stop to it."



