A SEASON-LONG partnership between Oxfordshire FA and Oxford Children’s Hospital will be launched with a charity football match.

The county’s football association has chosen the hospital as its first ever charity of the year – a boost to the hospital’s 10th anniversary campaign to raise £2m.

The winners of the two OFA county cups – Oxford City Development Team and Adderbury Park – have been invited to play in a match at Oxford City’s Marsh Lane ground on August 4 to launch the partnership.

Marketing officer at Oxfordshire FA, Steph Clark, said: “We are absolutely thrilled to announce that we will be supporting the Oxford Children’s Hospital during the course of our work throughout the season.

“As an organisation committed to supporting the thousands of volunteers, football players, teams, clubs and leagues across the county participating in grassroots football week-in, week-out we understand and value the importance of our local communities.

“And so, to be able to support a charity who are firmly embedded at the very heart of the community in Oxfordshire, is a fantastic honour – we can’t wait to get started.”

The two teams will play for the Benevolent Cup – a trophy which has previously formed part of Oxford United’s pre-season.

All proceeds on the night, which will be kicked off by Oxford City and Summertown Stars Under-9s teams, will go to Oxford Children’s Hospital.

Head of fundraising at the hospital, Eleanor Jones, said: “So many of our young patients and their families, as well as our incredible staff, share a love of the beautiful game

“We are looking forward to working with all the clubs, players, fans, volunteers, staff and directors at the Oxfordshire FA over the next 12 months.”