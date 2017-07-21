PHYSIOTHERAPISTS from Oxfordshire joined forces with RAF servicemen to mark annual ‘Work Out at Work Day’.

Chartered physiotherapists at Oxford Health NHS Foundation Trust’s community hospitals set up stationary bikes, treadmills and rowing machines in patient waiting areas.

Staff and visitors to the sites in Wallingford, Witney, Didcot, Abingdon and Bicester dropped in between 10am and 2pm on Wednesday to contribute to the distance covered at each site.

At Wallingford a contingent from RAF Benson joined staff to rack up the numbers on their exercise equipment.

Musculoskeletal specialist Marie-Clare Wadley said the aim of the event was to raise awareness of the role physiotherapy plays in helping people lead active and healthier lifestyles.

Andrew Gillett of RAF Benson added: “The support our local community provides to RAF Benson is fantastic so we are happy we can return the favour.”