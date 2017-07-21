IT should be the highlight of Oxfordshire's music calendar, but revellers heading to Truck Festival today could be excused for not feeling the festival spirit.

Music fans trying to reach the rock event at Hill Farm, Steventon, near Didcot, have been hit by a double whammy of gridlock on the roads and lengthy pedestrian queues to enter the site with some complaing of being stood waiting for more than four hours.

Having queued through miles of gridlock on the roads surrounding Steventon, campers have been faced with similar length lines on foot.

Disgruntled music-lovers took to social media to complain about the organisation of the event, with some reporting queues of more than two miles long.

One camper, who asked to remain anonymous, said he was stuck in a queue stretching across at least two fields. He said: "There's a two-and-a-half mile pedestrian queue to get into Truck Festival. I tried to take a picture but the problem is it's so long, it's impossible to get a photo of the whole thing."

Festival -goers, who spent more than £100 for tickets to get into the sold-out event blamed heavy-handed bag searches and poor organisation for the delays and complained of missing their favourite bands.

Oxford Cammy tweeted the band Deco saying: "Would've loved to have caught your set at @TruckFestival today but we were stuck in a queue for three hours."

Another music fan, Christian West tweeted the band High Tyde saying: "u don't mind waiting to start till I get in @TruckFestival as I don't think this queue is moving fast enough, desperate 2 c u."

So after 40 mins in this queue, just got told to leave it and join the end of a totally different even longer queue. Absolute shambles — CASS (@ceebrie) July 21, 2017

Cass said: "So after 40 mins in this queue, just got told to leave it and join the end of a totally different even longer queue. Absolute shambles."

Festival organiser, Matt Harrap said: "We are experiencing an increased delay in our guests getting into the festival.

"This is due to a large proportion of guests arriving ahead of gate opening times and the increased security measures we have implemented this year, in line with other events.

“We have assigned additional resource in the box office and added two extra lanes to decrease this dwell time, and we look forward to welcoming our loyal and enthusiastic guests to Truck 2017."

The delays followed a morning of gridlock on the roads as thousands of festival goers attempted to get to Steventon in time for the start of today's music.

Problems were compounded by traffic caused by the 'summer getaway' as schools break up for the summer and delays caused by a crash involving a coach on the A34 northbound near Marcham Interchange.

Truck Festival continues until Sunday evening and will see sets by headliners The Libertines, Franz Ferdinand and The Vaccines.

No tickets are available on the gate.