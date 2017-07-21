THE SECOND annual Lego Expo in Wantage launches today.

The two-week exhibition at the Vale and Downland Museum includes specially-commissioned scales models of Wantage Market Place, creations by WantageLEGO group, and more.

Organised in collaboration with Wantage Pixel Club and sci-fi shop Toy Planet Collectors, the exhibition is free and runs until August 5.

It is also one of the dozens of events happening in the town as part of this year's Wantage Summer Festival.

Also taking place today, the Rose Hips Belly Dancers are to be be performing in front of the Bear Hotel in Wantage Market Place from 11am to 1pm.

This afternoon, meanwhile, sees the annual summer fair at Richmond Village care home at Letcombe Regis.

From 10am to 4pm managers have invited the public for traditional fun and games, crafts and food.

Both today's events are free, as is much of the festival.

For full listings at this year's festival go to wantagesummerfestival.com