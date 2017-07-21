AN HISTORIC Oxfordshire meadow has been awarded a 'prestigious' Green Flag status for a tenth year.

Wallingford Castle Meadows received the accolade from Keep Britain Tidy last week.

Sites compete annually to be among the 'best green spaces in the country' and must be able to demonstrate year-on-year improvement in order to keep hold of their award.

The 16-hectare castle meadows, home to the remains of 'one of the greatest medieval castles in England', is one of 1,797 sites to receive the Green Flag in 2017.

The site has also this month been given Green Heritage Site Accreditation for a fourth consecutive year.

Sponsored by English Heritage, this award recognises achievements in managing sites with local or national historic importance.

The meadows are owned by South Oxfordshire District Council but managed by environmental learning charity The Earth Trust.

Chief executive Jayne Manley said: "It is a huge achievement to gain not only the Green Flag Award but the Green Heritage Site Accreditation as well, and together these set Wallingford Castle Meadows apart as a significant local and accessible greenspace for people to enjoy.

"It’s thanks to the dedicated staff and volunteers that help us manage and maintain this special place that this quality standard has been achieved.

"In this, the Earth Trust’s 35th year, it’s fantastic to have the charity’s work recognised in this way."