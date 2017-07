A POPULAR pub on the banks of the River Cherwell could have a ‘pop up’ bar for the rest of the summer.

The Victoria Arms in Marston has applied for a licence to sell alcohol from an outside bar and serve at its terrace area by the river.

The pub is used by people punting along the river as well as villagers and other patrons.

The temporary bar would be licensed for the same hours as the pub itself serving guests until 11pm each night.