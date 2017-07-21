PASSENGERS managed to scramble from their car relatively unscathed, after it overturned on Oxford's Eastern Bypass.

The crash happened northbound this morning near the exit for Cowley and has caused long delays, with a silver car seen on its roof.

The road is partially blocked and one lane has been closed.

Police and an ambulance are on the scene, with queues stretching back beyond the Littlemore roundabout.

A crew from South Central Ambulance Service was called at 10.35am

Spokesman David Gallagher said one car seemed to have 'rolled over'.

He said: "The occupants, 3 or 4 people, had all managed to get out of the vehicle themselves.

"They were all treated at the scene for a variety of minor injuries."