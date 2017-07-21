A CAR and coach have crashed on the A34 northbound near Marcham Interchange.

Traffic has been slow all morning on several South Oxfordshire roads, as thousands of festivalgoers head to Truck Festival in Steventon - coupled with the 'summer getaway' as schools break up for the summer.

Traffic is at a standstill on parts of the A34, including soutbound at the A4130 Milton interchange, with traffic backing up past the Marcham interchange.

There is very heavy traffic in the vicinity of truck fest. The area is best avoided whilst traffic enters the site for the weekend. PcMaris — TVPSouth Oxon & VOWH (@tvpsouthandvale) July 21, 2017

Cars can just about pass the northbound crash.

South Central Ambulance Service spokesman David Gallagher said crews had not attended the crash.

There is also heavy traffic on roads in and around Steventon and Milton Hill due to the beginning of the music festival.