AN inspirational woman wants to share her tips and tricks on how you can still live life to the full with dementia.

Jacqui Peedell, who lives in Hanwell near Banbury, was diagnosed several years ago with vascular dementia.

Now the 54-year-old mosaic artist wants to let others know that having dementia does not mean that you cannot still enjoy your life.

She teamed up with her former support worker Jo Davies, who lives near Chipping Norton, and over eight months the pair penned a book 'To Forget with Grace.'

Mrs Davies said: "Jacqui's philosophy is just wonderful and so inspirational.

"Sometimes when people hear the words dementia they think that is it.

"But Jacqui is living proof that life still goes on and you can still find pleasure and happiness in life while living with dementia.

"Her story is vibrant and she is brave and what I admire is her never-failing pragmatism in the face of life's ups and downs."

The book, which sells for £12 on Amazon, is a re-telling of Ms Peedell's story as a series of illustrated poems.

Dementia is considered ‘young onset’ when it affects people under 65 years of age.

Mrs Davies, who has been a support worker for Young Dementia UK for 13 years, added: "I remember it was quite a long process for the both of us.

"As I was at work during the day I would go to Jacqui's house in the evenings and she would give me a list of topics she would want to cover.

"She has such an eloquent way to describe her thoughts and feelings that I would write it all down and then go home and cherry pick the best things she said.

"Then I would go back the next evening and triple check with her, that what I had chosen was what she wanted - that was really important to me that she had the final say."

The 52-year-old said that in the book Ms Peedell would explain ways she would remember to take her pills or drive a particular route.

She added: "There is one bit in the book where Jacqui explains filling up a glass of squash.

"She'll drink the first third with her breakfast pills and then leave the glass on the side.

"Then at lunchtime she will see the glass two thirds full and remember that she has to take her second pill.

"By the evening she'll have one third left and knows that she needs to take her last pill before bed."

