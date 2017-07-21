OXFORD'S swifts need you!

One of of these three tremendous towers will become our city's premier bird hotel, and the public have been asked to chose which one.

Each is designed by a member of public – some with precise measurements and materials in mind, others focusing more on the spirit of the project.

All three designs were submitted as part of the RSPB's Oxford Swift City Project, which aims to provide hundreds more homes to the migrating birds.

All the designers have been kept anonymous so people will vote purely on quality.

Design A proposes a slim, natural-looking tower that would fit in with surrounding trees and provide numerous perches and nest holes.

The artist wrote: "The main objective is to provide a suitable home for swifts, and I have therefore made sure that the tower fits all the criteria to give Oxford's swifts a natural and leisurely home."

Design B, meanwhile, proposes a sleek and slightly futuristic-looking aviary, made of steel and inspired by the shape of a swift.

The designer wrote: "Each wing pair and body plasma-cut from 10-12mm steel plate; boxes will be screwed to steel plate shelves in a colour scheme and pattern of swift boxes to mimic the brickwork of nearby Keble College."

The third finalist in the contest has submitted a design somewhere between the two: tall and minimalist but also futuristic, with steel and wooden elements.

That designer envisaged other creatures such as bats and bees also making a home in the tower.

The RSPB opened its tower design competition on May 6, voting opened this week and closes on August 1 at midnight.

The wildlife charity defines a swift tower as 'a free-standing structure, with lots of boxes for swifts to build their nests in'.

As traditional nesting sites in buildings are being lost, experts say it is important to replace them and help stop the decline of swifts.

The competition is part of the Oxford Swift City project, a two-year Heritage Lottery-funded project which hopes to improve the outlook for swifts in Oxford.

A panel of judges has selected a shortlist from the entries received, and now the final decision has been handed over to the public.

The winning tower will be installed in Oxford University Parks.

Swift City project officer Lucy Hyde said: "Our judging panel had a very difficult time choosing between all the wonderful designs we received, but they've managed to pull together an incredible shortlist.

"I want to thank everybody who took part, and I hope lots of people will take the opportunity to help shape Oxford’s skyline and find a perfect new home for swifts."

Vote online at consultation.oxford.gov.uk/consult.ti/swifttower