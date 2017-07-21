A CALL has gone out to good causes and community groups to try their luck at receiving thousands of pounds worth of funding.

Applications are now being welcomed for charities to apply for donations of between £5,000 and £10,000 from the Oxford Mail's parent company Gannett Media.

Money has been awarded to a wide variety of causes annually across the county since the scheme, part of the Gannett Foundation, was started in the late 1990s.

Last year almost £30,000 was dished out to worthy causes after trustees sifted through a host of applications from Oxfordshire.

Oxford Mail managing editor Sara Taylor said: "Since it's launch, the Gannett Foundation grant has helped scores of good causes in Oxfordshire and given vital support to local projects in need of funding.

"With money tight for many at the moment, this is a fantastic opportunity to get cash for a project which could make a difference to so many people.

"To have been able to help guarantee the future of so many projects is a privilege and we look forward to helping even more this year.

"It is great to also see that trustees have expanded the criteria to also welcome more organisations and projects such as one day events which Oxfordshire regularly boasts.

"I would urge anyone might be interested to look at the foundation and give serious consideration to applying."

One lucky recipient of £5,700 from the Gannett Foundation last year was the South and Vale Young Carers who work to give something back to hundreds of young people devoting their time to looking after others.

Other successful applicants included Blackbird Leys-based RAW workshop which employs and trains people facing disadvantage by creating garden furniture and other items, Witney-based Base 33 Youth Charity, Bicester-based Friends of Bardwell special education school, and St Peters playgroup in Wolvercote.

Applications are now open for this year and must be submitted on the approved application form, which can be downloaded from oxfordmail.co.uk/news/community/gannettfoundation/

Completed forms should be sent to gannettapplications@nqo.com or by post to Oxford Mail, Newsquest Oxfordshire & Wiltshire, Osney Mead, Oxford, Oxfordshire, OX2 0EJ

The closing date is 5pm on Monday, October 9.