A MAN with incurable brain cancer is urging travel insurance companies to get clued up on people's medical conditions before denying them insurance.

Peter Symons from Carterton wants to live his life to the full and see the world after he was diagnosed with a brain tumour in April 2010.

From trekking in Cambodia to taking on a hike across the Grand Canyon in September, the 53-year-old says he wants to make the most of his time.

But because of his medical condition, he has faced hurdle after hurdle or staggeringly high costs when trying to get insurance.

The former miller added: "My mum lives in Cyprus, has done for the past 30 years, for me to go over there for two weeks would cost me £1,000.

"I cannot afford that, not on top of the flights and everything else you pay.

"There have been so many times where I've gone through insurance companies who will either give me ridiculous prices or just out right refuse to cover me.

"I want to be out there, exploring the world and enjoying my life."

The father-of-two recently struggled to get insured for an upcoming trek in Arizona for cancer charity Macmillan.

He is just £200 off a £3,950 goal that the charity asks participants to raise.

He added: "To get insurance I’ve had to make lots of phone calls to many companies who often request medical records.

"There are always myriad questions: Cancer type? Benign or Malignant? Grade? Treatment? Hospital recently?

"It’s really disheartening to spend so much time on each of these applications often to be turned down.

"I think it’s unfair too because in my case the worst possible thing that could happen to me is to have a seizure, and after 24 hours I would be fine to fly."

Mr Symons wants insurance companies to have a better dialogue with clinicians before dismissing people's requests.

A recent YouGov survey of more than 2,000 people with cancer revealed that they paid on average £133 for their policies, nearly four times the average cost of an annual travel policy at £37.20.

In 2016 more than 700 people in the South East contacted Macmillan for help with travel insurance through the charity’s website and support line.

Head of services at Macmillan Lee Hodgson said: "Difficulties with travel insurance is a very common issue for people living with cancer.

"We think it is very unfair because people who have or have had cancer just want a break, to recuperate, celebrate the end of their treatment or spend precious time with friends or family.

"But instead they often find they are asked insensitive questions by insurers, must pay extortionately high premiums or run the risk of travelling without cover for cancer-related claims.

"We always advise people not to leave it until the last minute as unfortunately they need to plan ahead as it may not be as easy and straight forward to get insurance."

To donate and help Mr Symons reach his target visit justgiving.com/fundraising/peter-symons3