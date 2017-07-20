COLIN Harris has dedicated five decades of his life to his role as superintendent of one of world's most famous libraries.

But now the University of Oxford has given something back to Mr Harris as he prepares to say goodbye to the Bodleian Library Reading Rooms and looks forward to retirement.

A ceremony was staged on Tuesday to celebrate Mr Harris and all he has done during his 50 years at the university, as he was presented with an honourary Master of Arts degree.

Nominating Mr Harris for the award, the university said "Mr Harris will retire in September 2017 having given 50 years' continuous and exemplary service to the Bodleian.

"The outstanding feature of his career has been his truly dedicated service to all types of library reader – from senior academics to masters' students, professional writers to amateur historians – whom he has advised with expertise and unfailing patience."

Mr Harris joined the Bodleian Library in 1967. He worked in the Duke Humfrey Reading Room from 1968 and the Modern Papers Reading Room in the New Bodleian from 1980, before being appointed to the role he holds today as Superintendent of the Special Collections Reading Rooms.