PARENTS eligible for free nursery provision are being put off by 'complicated' applications, an MP has warned.

Frustration over the Government's new 30 hours free childcare policy has prompted Layla Moran to label the system 'not good enough'.

The Oxford West and Abingdon MP, education spokeswoman for the Liberal Democrats, urged the Department for Education to tackle technical glitches and simplify the online application process.

Speaking to the House of Commons she said: "You get passed from pillar to post between different areas of the website, each asking you for a different password sent to you by SMS or email.

"The process for applications must be as straightforward as possible. With term ending, it is simply not good enough."

From September the number of free childcare hours for working parents will double from 15 hours per week to 30, provided they meet requirements and their child is three or four-years-old.

Parents can apply for the additional hours on a website called Childcare Choices, and will receive a code to provide to participating nurseries, playgroups or childminders.

While grilling DfE Minister of State Robert Goodwill on Tuesday, Ms Moran told the House: "One parent said to me getting the code was the most complicated process [they had] ever endured and imagined that many parents would give up.

"Who is helping the parents at home who are juggling this with jobs and caring for their young children?

"[Some] parents haven't been able to open accounts to pay their nursery, playgroup or pre-school. And some of the providers, particularly in the voluntary sector, can't even register."

She said others had receiving bounce-back emails stating the department will respond in due course with application details.

Ms Moran added: "The rollout of 30 hours of free childcare is welcome, but only if it is high-quality and if parents can access it readily."

Responding in the House, Mr Goodwill insisted the system was 'straightforward' and the 'vast majority of parents have an instant response'.

But he admitted there had been technical issues that the department was 'working hard to resolve'.

Concerns were echoed to the Oxford Mail by Sarah Steel, managing director of Oxfordshire-based firm The Old Station Nursery.

Ms Steel, who sits on Whitehall's tax-free childcare implementation team, said: "It's a real problem - it was always going to be. People are all saying it's really complicated.

"The website has been causing a grave deal of difficulty. Some parents are getting codes but some don't even realise they have to.

"The communication and messages to parents are very mixed about what they have got to do. It's a real shame."

She also noted the 30 hours per week were only funded for 38 weeks of the year.