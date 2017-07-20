FAMILY and friends will hold a football tournament tomorrow to honour the memory of a 23-year-old footballer who lost his life on holiday.

Jordan Tabor, a former Chelsea youth player, died on July 23, 2014, after falling from the balcony of his hotel room in Antalya, Turkey.

Three years later hundreds of his loved ones will take part in a football-themed family day to celebrate his life.

His step-dad Matt Bates, from Sutton Courtenay, said: "We obviously want to carry on the event in memory of our son and it has also become so much more.

"Our family are heavily involved in football and so too are lots of Jordan's friends and family such as his younger brothers.

"For us it is about bringing everybody together and keeping him alive in that way."

Mr Tabor played for Chelsea’s youth team between 2005 and 2009, and after leaving the club, he had a second spell at Didcot Town and later moved to Kidlington FC.

Many of these former teammates with play on Sunday along with a host of family including Mr Tabor's younger brothers Finlay, 10, and Charlie Bates, 9.

For the past two years the event has pulled in crowds of more than 1,000 people each year and all the money raised by the family's event is donated to Helen and Douglas House.

Both years the popular memorial tournament has been able to donate more than £5,000 to the hospice in Mr Tabor's memory and they hope to better that this year.

Mr Bates added: "We are always full up with entries and had about 150 players last year, plus in and out about 1,000 people that came along.

"The event has just really grown into something quite special and it is so nice for us as family to see.

"This year the event also falls on the actually anniversary of Jordan's death so is really quite poignant."

The tournament takes place at the Milton United Football Club ground in Potash Lane, Milton Heights, Didcot, and will kick off at 11am.

The event will run through until 5pm with adult and youth team football games, plus a host of family activities to make it a fun day for everyone.