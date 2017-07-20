HOUSEHOLDERS are calling for changes to the latest masterplan for Oxford Railway Station – fearing they will 'devastate' their quiet residential streets.

Radical plans to transform the station are contained in a supplementary planning document and could be finalised as early as this autumn.

They set out in detail proposals to overhaul the city's 1970s station with a bus interchange, multi-storey car park, housing, offices and a hotel.

The plans, put forward by the city council and Network Rail, include a new building fronted by a public square inspired by King’s Cross Station in London, with new track and another platform built.

This will be flanked by shops, offices and a hotel, while a 480-space car park and bus interchange for up to 18 buses will be built at Becket Street.

Members of Abbey Road and Cripley Road Residents' Association (ACRA) say they are not opposed to the redevelopment of the station but are concerned about particular aspects of it which will have an impact on their presently peaceful streets.

Project manager Aeron Guy, 43, who lives in Cripley Road, said a key concern was a new short-stay car park, which could be built alongside the road.

He said: "We would like the developers to instead consider having a short-stay car park where the multi-storey is going to be in Becket Street."

Marshall Walker, who lives in Barrett Street, west Oxford, said a barrier could be set up in Cripley Road to control traffic and prevent Abbey Road from being used as a rat run if the short-stay car park was built bordering Cripley Road.

He added: "Residents are very concerned that the line of trees will be removed. Some of the lime trees are 100 years old and we don't think it is necessary to remove them."

Mr Guy added that the latest plans had increased commercial plans, with a large retail and office building on the corner of Becket Street and Botley Road.

He said: "For residents on Cripley Rd the plans are devastating.

"The developers plan to build a huge operations building along almost half the road, re-route all traffic down our road to a short-stay car park, and to fit it all in cut down the treeline and we are opposed to that."

City council leader Bob Price said earlier this month that the plans provided additional comprehensive and clear design advice.

He added that the the regeneration of the site aimed to maximise the development potential of the station area and boost development opportunities for surrounding sites.

Labour city councillor for Jericho and Osney Colin Cook said: "I have been working with these residents to see what can be done to mitigate the impact of the station redevelopment on this residential area.

"There is an ongoing consultation, which concludes on August 25, and I will be meeting the residents again to discuss this further.

"I share the residents' concern about the impact of the short-stay car park on this residential street."