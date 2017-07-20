SEVENTEEN young footballers are within a hair’s breadth of a fundraising target that will enable them to take the trip of a lifetime – two weeks at an international youth football camp in Russia.

The footballers from East Oxford United Football Club have raised more than £10,000 to travel to Oxford’s twin city of Perm – but the club still needs to raise a further £600 if they want to reach their target.

If they make it to the camp on July 28, the team will take part in football tournaments, friendly matches and other competitive sports, including basketball and volleyball, with youngsters from Russia, Tajikistan and other countries.

Fundraising activities have included packing bags at Tesco, washing cars and taking part in the United Oxford Cup.

Dozens of people have made individual donations to support the team.

Club chairman Hassan Sabriye said: “The majority of trip participants are from families who have been unable to pay the full membership fee of £120 per year.

"Many of them are from minority ethnic backgrounds and have never travelled outside the UK, with the exception of their parents’ countries of origin.

“So this visit to Perm is a fantastic chance for them to have an active sports holiday, to discover a new country and culture and make new friends for two whole weeks.”

The team tried to make it to the camp last year but were unsuccessful in their efforts.

Mr Sabriye said: “Last year we had to postpone the trip because we didn’t have enough money – but this year we are determined to get there.”

Oxford City Council has given £500 towards the total, while funding has also come from the Perm Association and from city councillors’ ward budgets.

Councillor Dee Sinclair, executive board member for culture and communities, said: “It is wonderful that Oxford has come together to help make this once-in-a-lifetime trip happen.

“Chances like this to meet and interact over a shared interest with peers from other cultures are so crucial to bringing communities across the world together – this is what twinning works to achieve.”

Oxford Bus Company has sponsored the team and will provide free return bus tickets to the airport.

The money the team are raising will pay for the costs of getting to Perm, including flights and visas.

All costs once they arrive in Perm will be covered by the hosts.

Accompanying the 17 young footballers on the trip will be four parents, the club’s coaches and Mr Sabrie.

Mr Sabriye was awarded the Oxford Volunteer of the Year award at OCVA’s Charity and Volunteer Awards 2017 for his work with the club and in Oxford’s communities.

The project has been organised by Perm City Council and the Youth Sports Federation.

To help the team make it to Russia visit bit.ly/2sKWlcp.