THE annual Swan Upping inspection team will reach Oxfordshire today as Her Majesty’s Inspector of Swans continues the count.

The Royal Swan Marker David Barber set off with his team from Sunbury Lock, south of Heathrow, on Monday and has travelled up the River Thames to Oxfordshire.

The team is aiming to get to Moulsford at 9am, Benson for 10.15am, Clifton Hampden Bridge at 1pm, Culham Lock at 4.15pm and Abingdon at 5pm.

The team travel along the Thames in traditional rowing skiffs annually to count the number of mute swans, dressed in the scarlet uniform of the Queen.