PASSENGERS are facing disruption on the trains an earlier fallen tree blocked the railway.

Chiltern Railways is reporting delays and cancellations to their services after the line through Gerrards Cross was blocked this afternoon.

The line is now open but the closure has had a knock-on effect to services through Oxford.

The rail provider is reporting some cancellations for trains from Oxford and Oxford Parkway to London Marylebone.

Plus delays to trains running through Oxford, Bicester North and Banbury.

