ONE in three Oxford graduates are now awarded a first class degree, new figures have revealed.

The percentage of students getting top honours jumped by four percentage points to 33.2 per cent in 2015/16 compared with statistics five years previously.

Nationwide the number of first class degrees given out rose sharply, according to the Higher Education Statistics Agency figures.

Oxford Brookes students also enjoyed a rise, with 17.2 per cent awarded firsts, up 2.2 percentage points from 2010/11.