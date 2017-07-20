POLICE and council officials endured another frustrating day attempting to move on a group of travellers at Oxford Parkway.

More than 30 caravans pitched up at Water Eaton Park and Ride on Tuesday and remained there last night despite police pressure.

Thames Valley Police, British Transport Police and Oxfordshire County Council’s gypsy and travellers service were all on site yesterday having asked the group to leave.

Commuters praised Chiltern Railways staff for remaining ‘professional’ as travellers pitched up and took over the station.

Cristina Parry tweeted: “Shout out to Chiltern Railways staff at Oxford Parkway, who remained professional as travellers set up in car park and invade station.”

Some residents in the area said waste and rubbish had been dumped.

It comes after about 20 caravans set up camp on The Queen’s College recreation ground, off Abingdon Road, Oxford, on Friday night, with more joining them on Saturday morning.